George Kittle’s wife Claire slays stunning zebra-print fit on boat in Mexico
It wasn’t the season the San Francisco 49ers wanted or expected. Tight end George Kittle and his wife Claire Kittle were, however, a couple of the bright spots for the team and continue to be in the offseason.
While Claire rocked fire game-day fits like her dynamite red jumpsuit in Miami, and her knee-high gold boots and leg-flaunting look, George put together a Pro Bowl season with 78 receptions and 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns. Speaking of the Pro Bowl, Claire stunned in a custom jersey minidress while there.
The couple headed to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they are hosting the “Football for Change” event, which is a fundraising gala that brings together celebrities, business leaders, and football stars to support young people from disadvantaged backgrounds. The event aims to raise awareness and funds for education, employment, and sports programs.
They were joined by teammates and friends like Kyle Juszczyk and Kristin Juszczyk, who went full vacation mode in a sizzling bikini, and quarterback Brock Purdy, who looked like a nerdy little brother in a photo. While George got his tequila on, Claire slayed a fire zebra-print fit with other Niners WAGs, and shared a sweet kiss with her man.
It may not have been the celebratory offseason the Kittles were hoping for, but they certainly are winning at life with looks and moments like these.
