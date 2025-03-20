The Athlete Lifestyle logo

49ers WAG Claire Kittle outshines George with cheetah-print snow fit on vacation

The Pro Bowl tight end for San Francisco and his wife hit the mountains for some offseason fun.

Matt Ryan

George Kittle and Claire Kittle on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
George Kittle and Claire Kittle on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

George Kittle had a tremendous season for the San Francisco 49ers despite the team not living up to expectations. Now, he’s enjoying the offseason with his wife Claire Kittle in a snow-filled getaway where she heated things up with her latest fashion hit.

The offseason started off with a bang for the couple who joined other 49ers teammates and WAGs in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where George was seen taking down some tequila while Claire rocked a zebra-print top while out on a boat. It then turned sour when the team initially released bestie Kyle Juszczyk and by extension his wife and Claire’s bff Kristin Juszczyk, but then it was all happy times and celebration posts for the Kittles when the team re-signed Kyle.

RELATED: 49ers star George Kittle's wife Claire slays in NFL Pro Bowl custom minidress jersey

The good times continued as Claire and George took another fun trip to the snow this time where it wasn’t a zebra-print fit, but a fire cheetah-print look that Claire wore.

Claire Kittle
Claire Kittle/Instagram

She also crushed George on the trip in other fits as well.

RELATED: 49ers star George Kittle unrecognizable without beard in NFL combine throwback pic

Claire and George Kittle
Claire Kittle/Instagram
Claire and George Kittle
Claire Kittle/Instagra
Claire and George Kittle
Claire Kittle/Instagram

The adorable couple meet when they were both freshman student-athletes for the Iowa Hawkeyes where George played football and Claire basketball. George was drafted to the Niners in 2016 and they got married in 2019, and have been crushing photos since.

George and Claire Kittl
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) hugs his wife Claire Kittle before the NFC Championship football game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion