49ers star George Kittle's wife Claire slays in NFL Pro Bowl custom minidress jersey
George Kittle enjoyed his sixth Pro Bowl selection with the San Francisco 49ers and participated this year in Orlando, Florida. He even brought his wife Claire to tag along and she completely stole his thunder with an insane custom jersey fit.
George and Claire were two bright spots for the 49ers in an otherwise dismal and shocking 6-11 season. While George dominated the tight end position, Claire dominated the fit position at his games like her dynamite red jumpsuit in Miami, and her knee-high gold boots and leg-flaunting look.
While she avoided a fashion error late in the season thanks to fellow Niners WAG Kristin Juszczyk, Claire certainly didn’t make a mistake with her custom George Kittle Pro Bowl jersey on Sunday.
RELATED: George Kittle’s wife Claire’s ‘Super Bowl’ joke upstages amazing fit in 49ers loss
That’s sick with the Niners logo on the front.
RELATED: Claire Kittle hilariously catches husband George in same Christmas nap pose as dog
George was selected alongside fellow teammates and bestie Kyle Juszczyk, Nick Bosa, and Fred Warner. They didn’t get to participate last season because the team made the Super Bowl. No such luck this year, but at least they got to enjoy some fun times.
George even jumped into a foam pit with Claire.
They even got a Disney World trip in with family as well.
George and Claire both met as students and Iowa Hawkeyes athletes back in 2012 where George was a freshman football player and Claire was a freshman on the basketball team. They got married in 2019.
Six Pro Bowls later, they are still going strong.
