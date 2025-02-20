The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brock Purdy look like nerdy little brother in 49ers’ Cabo vacation group shot

The San Francisco quarterback almost looks out of place with all his big teammates on a boat.

ASan Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium.
ASan Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers would’ve like this week’s vacation trip to Mexico to be a celebration of a Super Bowl win. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out that way this season, but many teammates still headed to Cabo for an offseason vacation.

George Kittle and wife Claire Kittle are hosting the “Football for Change” event and teammates like All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk and his wife Kristin Juszczyk are there to support as well as vacation. Kristin even posted a picture of her “vacation mode” bikini.

Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk and George and Clair Kittle
Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk and George and Clair Kittle / Kristin Juszczyk/Instagram

Quarterback Brock Purdy and his wife Jenna Purdy are also good friends with the Kittles having done a Jackson Hole, Wyoming, bye week trip together where Brock and George had a bromance together, and then for Christmas where Jenna rocked some pajamas with Claire.

Kristin posted a picture of the trip where George has a bottle of tequila on a boat with his teammates and in the back stands Brock in his sunglasses.

The 49ers player
Kristin Juszczyk/Instagram

Upon a closer examination, here’s Brock in the back with his shades on:

Brock Purdy
Kristin Juszczyk/Instagram

At 6-foot-1, Brock looks tiny compared to his teammates.

He’s also currently awaiting his new deal with the 49ers. It certainly wasn’t the season Brock and the Niners imagined, but they should be well-rested and ready for the start of next season as evident by these photos.

