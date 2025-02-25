49ers star George Kittle unrecognizable without beard in NFL combine throwback photo
George Kittle is one of the most recognizable player in the NFL on the field and off it. You wouldn’t recognize him from his draft combine photos, however.
The 6-foot-4 and 250-pound beast of a tight end for the San Francisco 49ers has been in the league since 2017 after being taken in the fifth round out of the Iowa Hawkeyes. Since then, he’s racked up six Pro Bowls and was one of the bright spots on team that tanked this season, finishing with 78 catches, 1106 yards, and eight touchdowns.
His wife has also stood out with her game-day fits like her dynamite red jumpsuit in Miami, and her knee-high gold boots and leg-flaunting look, and stunned in a custom jersey minidress at the Pro Bowl. Claire has been with George since the two met at Iowa as freshman in 2012. She’s known him when he looked much different as he does in his 2017 combine photo that the NFL posted and George shared on his Instagram.
That doesn’t even look like the same person. He’s definitely filled out since hitting the league, and the rugged look definitely fits his style of play.
The NFL shared a bunch of faces from their combine years until now. See who looks a lot different now like George Kittle does.
