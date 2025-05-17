Aces star A’ja Wilson stuns with ‘pretty in pink’ pregame fit for Liberty showdown
It’s a new season for reigning and three-time WNBA Most Valuable Player A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces. For the first time in three years, however, they aren’t returning as champions. For Saturday’s showdown with the team that is the current champs, the New York Liberty, Wilson made sure she was dressed at a championship level for the pregame.
Despite not three-peating, it’s been quite the offseason personally for Wilson as she launched her signature shoe, the Nike A’One, and they have been selling out insanely fast with fire colors like this blue one.
It’s also been quite the offseason for the Aces as they traded Kelsey Plum to the Los Angeles Sparks and received All-Star Jewel Lloyd from the Seattle Storm. Wilson and the new-look Aces hope that’s the piece that will get them back to the championship.
It all starts Saturday, and Wilson, minus her pink hair, showed up to Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, looking “Pretty in pink” — as the team said in its IG post — with her all-pink fit featuring a sheer coat and crop top.
That’s the look of an MVP right there.
Wilson averaged 26.9 points and 11.9 rebounds on offense, and 1.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game on defense.
Let the season games begin.