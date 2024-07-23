The Athlete Lifestyle logo

See Paige Bueckers rock pink highlights with dope new hairstyle

The UConn and social media sensation debuted a fresh cut after electrifying WNBA All-Star weekend.

Matthew Graham

Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers dribbles the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the semifinals of the Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers dribbles the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the semifinals of the Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
This is how baller Paige Bueckers is… she was photographed with a WNBA All-Star jacket, and she’s still in college at UConn!

Her and Flau’jae were so intertwined with the WNBA All-Star Game and the entire weekend, that it would have been easy to trick most fans that they were already All-Stars in the league.

So how did the Connecticut Huskies phenom and social media A-lister top herself - by rocking a fresh new hairstyle accentuated with pink highlights.

“The blonde will be back,” Bueckers says sweetly. “So don’t even worry.”

The pink highlights are awesome and perfectly match her sense of style. In fact, purple highlights would have been amazing with her our No. 1 ranked ESPY Awards fit.

Bueckers’ fashion is on fire, just like her bright future on the court.

And no need to rush back to blonde Paige! That look is pure gold. Or, in this case, pink gold.

Matthew Graham

