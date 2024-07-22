Angel Reese not amused by Ted Lasso's motivational pep talk at WNBA All-Star Game
Though “Ted Lasso” came to an end last year, fans still hold Jason Sudeikis’ iconic character close to their hearts — including Sudekis himself. This past weekend, the actor made an appearance at the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game to cheer on Team WNBA in their game against Team USA, channeling the show’s beloved title character.
In one clip, Sudeikis is heard telling the ladies “You’re doing great, you’re doing great.”
He doubles down on the motivation, telling the players, “They gotta run sprints, based on how well you’re doing.”
Though this moment made a highlight reel shared to the WNBA’s social media accounts, it appears not every Team WNBA player was amused. In another image that has gone viral on social media, Angel Reese appears rather lukewarm at Sudeikis’ speech.
RELATED: Angel Reese's amazing candy-sweet gift to adoring fan after Team WNBA victory
Reese seems to remember Sudeikis going viral this past April after imitating her “you can’t see me” hand gesture in another epic showdown between Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes and Reese's LSU Lady Tigers — which she famously directed at Caitlin Clark at last year’s women's NCAA Women's Championship Final.
Sudeikis likely meant no harm by the gesture. However, Reese, evidently, was not amused. While the other team members receive Sudeikis’ motivational speech with humor, Reese is later seen looking away from Sudeikis.
But regardless of how the motivational speech was received, the odds were in favor of Team WNBA during All-Star Weekend, as they won in a 117-109 victory against Team USA.
Sudeikis' usual charm offensive is hard to deny, except for All-Star Barbie. It seems like a perfect plot for "Ted Lasso." Maybe next time bring those tasty biscuits.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
2H2H: Caitlin Clark slays in sheer see-through fit for 2024 WNBA All-Star arrivals
2H2Hx2: Angel Reese sizzles in two-piece bikini poolside before All-Star Game
Kick-off: Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese: who’s wearing sicker kicks at All-Star Game
Dope duo: Paige Bueckers, Flau’jae stun courtside in slamming fits at All-Star Game
No way!: WNBA All-Stars get ridiculously low pay for showcase game