Hanna Cavinder, Georgia star Carson Beck go IG official (PHOTOS)
The new power couple in college sports has been confirmed.
After rumors that Miami basketball/social media star Hanna Cavinder was dating Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck over Fourth of July weekend, Beck made things Instagram official with a recent post.
The Heisman hopeful shared a photo that was captioned, "gvo" which means "good vibes only."
WATCH: Hanna Cavinder gets cozy with UGA's Carson Beck in 4th of July TikToks
He was holding hands with one half of the Cavinder Twins as they walked down a dirt road.
Hanna replied, "quince 🫶," which translates to the number 15, his number at Georgia.
Beck is one of the Heisman Trophy frontrunners and top NFL Draft prospects entering the season and looking to add a third national championship to his resume.
But while his success this season remains to be seen, he's clearly finding it off of the field.
Beck and the Bulldogs open the season against the Clemson Tigers on August 31.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
2H2H: Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese: who won fashion fit rivalry at All-Star Game?
No way!: WNBA All-Stars get ridiculously low pay for showcase game
Dope duo: Paige Bueckers, Flau’jae stun courtside in slamming fits at All-Star Game
Groovin’: Angel Reese busts bachelorette party-like dance moves for All-Star night out
USA!: Snoop Dogg shows off fly fit, picks GOAT for Olympic Games