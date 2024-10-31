Angel Reese stuns courtside in short Vouge-Balenciaga dress at Bulls game
Chicago now belongs to Angel Reese.
The WNBA star took the city by storm during her rookie campaign with the Chicago Sky, and she has been fully embraced by Chi-Town. After attending a Chicago Bears game earlier this month, Reese pulled up to the United Center to check out the Chicago Bulls.
And, of course, Reese stole the show with a stunning look.
Reese wore a Vogue-Balenciaga collab shirt/dress paired with an oversized gold cuban chain.
While an NBA game was going on, Reese was the main attraction.
It was just the latest major appearance for Angel Reese, one of the most marketable stars in the WNBA since entering the league.
During the WNBA preseason, Angel appeared at the Met Gala after announcing her decision to enter the draft on the cover of Vogue.
She even jetted off to Paris for the Summer Olympics and attended the pre-Olympic Louis Vuitton party. That party gave the world the link-up that no one knew they needed when Angel rubbed shoulders with Grammy winner Tyla.
If there is one thing we learned this year, there is no slowing down Angel Reese.