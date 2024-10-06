Angel Reese rocks Chicago Bears jersey in latest selfie smash
Angel Reese is a hardcore Baltimore Ravens fan, don’t make any mistake about it. When you are an athlete in another city, though, sometimes you just gotta show the home team some love.
The Chicago Sky All-Star forward recently went full Baltimore Barbie, cheering on the Ravens crowd with the “Go Flock” chant while receiving a No. 5 custom jersey. She also took in a Los Angeles Rams game a couple of weeks ago while rocking some cargo shorts and a belly shirt.
On Sunday, Chi Barbie is going with the Chicago Bears — at least that’s the jersey she posed with.
Reese wore her No. 5, which happens to be a retired jersey number for the team. It was most famously worn by Hall of Famer George McAfee, and his No. 5 jersey was retired by Chicago in 1955.
Well, they’ll make an exception for Reese who has take the city of Chicago by storm with her first WNBA season, averaging a double-double of 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds.
The Bears play at home Sunday vs. the Carolina Panthers and Reese was in attendance.
The 22-year-old basketball star will return to action in January with her WNBA sisters in January for the new Unrivaled league in Miami.
Until then, how many more NFL games will Reese take in?
