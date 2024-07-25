Angel Reese turns heads with stunning Louis Vuitton Olympics pre-party look (PHOTOS)
Angel Reese truly is living her best life.
The WNBA star turned whatever-location-Barbie is currently serving up looks in France as she waits to cheer on Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Ahead of the Opening Ceremony, Reese made another appearance at the "Prelude to the Olympics" event at the Prelude to the Olympics Party at Fondation Louis Vuitton.
Reese donned an all-white look accented with a Louis Vuitton scarf and a Louis V shoulder bag worth a casual $2,300.
When the Bonjour Barbie pulled up to the red carpet, all eyes were on her.
Once inside, Reese was rubbing shoulders with some high-profile sports and entertainment stars, and fashion icons.
One of the stars Reese got to snap a candid with was Dame Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue Magazine.
If you recall, Reese made a major move when she declared for the WNBA draft when she announced the declaration with a cover story; the first time such a baller move has been made.
She also posed with Pietro Beccari, the CEO of Louis Vuitton.
That's how you make major money moves.
Reese is undoubtedly one of the top stars in women's basketball who has crossover appeal like we haven't seen before. Whether it be pop culture or fashion, Reese is always shining.
And it doesn't look like she plans on stopping anytime soon.
