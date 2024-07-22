Angel Reese channels Paris chic in hot-pink Balenciaga courtside before Olympics
Angel Reese can now add "London Barbie" to her growing list of nicknames.
The Chicago Sky superstar pulled up to the USA men's basketball team's exhibition ahead of the Paris Olympics in an all-pink Balenciaga fit, and you know she sitting courtside.
Reese waved and smiled for the camera as she placed on the jumbotron.
It's been an eventful few weeks for Reese, who was the WNBA's Rookie of the Month in June, set the WNBA all-time consecutive double-double record, and became the first WNBA rookie to record a double-double in an All-Star Game.
Reese's starpower is undeniable, and she is showing no signs of slowing down. In her rookie campaign, Reese is averaging 13.5 points and 12 rebounds per game.
As for where you can see her next, Reese plans on heading to Paris to enjoy the Olympic Games.
