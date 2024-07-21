Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese: who won fashion fit rivalry at WNBA All-Star Game?
Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese played down the rivalry all weekend, minus a not-so-subtle joke from the Indiana Fever phenom on opening night.
And when the lights shined brightest at the WNBA All-Star Game, both Clark and the Chicago Sky’s All-Star Barbie performed at a high level as Team WNBA upset the USA Women’s Basketball National Team, 117-109. The perceived or real rivals even dapped to celebrate the victory.
Team WNBA wanted to show why some of their players deserved to be going to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. And of course Chi-Town Barbie got her double-double and fulfilled Clark’s prediction.
But enough about that. Who won the “Zoolander” walk off before the game?
Bada** Barbie has a nice ring to it; and like usual, Reese slayed it in this ensemble that would have also worked in the most exclusive Scottsdale club with full VIP bottle service.
RELATED: Angel Reese sizzles in two-piece bikini poolside before All-Star Game
Clark was still stylish but a little more understated with her leather miniskirt and white blouse top.
The winner in this instance is clearly Bada** Barbie.
Although, to be fair, the Fever phenom was on fire opening night in a sheer look that blew up the internet.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark slays in sheer see-through fit for 2024 WNBA All-Star arrivals
Both Badass Barbie and the Fever on-fire phenom were styling throughout All-Star weekend, but in this case, there could only be one champion: Bada** Barbie.
