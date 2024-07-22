What rivalry! Angel Reese includes Caitlin Clark photo for All-Star Barbie post
There’s nothing wrong with a bit of healthy competition. Heck, even if it is a full-blown rivalry with the not-so-subtle jab every now and then..
At the end of the day, the women of the WNBA share a sisterly bond. Such is the case for the Chicago Sky's Angel Reese and the Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark, who played together for the first time as teammates this past weekend at the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game.
You may remember last year — at the 2023 NCAA women's national basketball championship final — when Reese waved her hand in front of her face, in the direction of Clark, a la John Cena’s signature “you can’t see me” bit. While this sparked rumors of a rivalry, Reese has made it clear that there is no bad blood between her and Clark.
Following this weekend’s festivities, All-Star Barbie took to Instagram to share some highlights from WNBA All-Star weekend. In one of the photos, Reese and Clark are seen high-fiving each other, appearing to hype each other up as teammates.
This isn’t the first time Reese has showed Clark love. In an interview with Women’s Health, Reese emphasized the importance of sisterhood within women’s sports. She noted while she and Clark maintain a strong and healthy competitiveness, they have nothing but respect for each other, and they are both “cool” off of the court.
"I love that we’re able to compete and still be cool after, regardless of the outside noise," said Reese. "When we get between the lines and we're ready to compete, we just want to win. That's just the group of women—we always want to win, and we're strong and super powerful in everything that we do."
So it looks like its all good between Reese and Clark. But it doesn’t seem like Reese can say the same for one Jason Sudeikis, whose Ted Lasso-inspired motivational speech was met with a rather tepid reaction from Reese this past weekend.
