Paige Bueckers, Flau'jae stun courtside in slamming fits at WNBA All-Star Game
If you didn’t know any better, you would have thought Paige Bueckers and Flau’jae Johnson were already WNBA All-Stars.
Connecticut Huskies star and presumptive 2025 WNBA No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers was all over Phoenix, host city for the WNBA All-Star Game, making the rounds and sizzling on TikTok with her solo dance routine. Rapper and LSU Lady Tiger charmer Flau’jae one-upped her by performing on opening night, grooving with two-time MVP A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces.
RELATED: Paige Bueckers sizzles in crop top in sweltering ‘Phoenix heat’
So naturally the dynamic duo had to be seated together courtside for the All-Star Game at the Footprint Center, where Team WNBA beat the USA Women’s Basketball National Team 117-109.
Did they plan to both be wearing fresh crop tops? Flau’jae’s pants game has been on fire, and that continued with her look here. And only Bueckers could pull off the puffer vest so elegantly.
RELATED: Flau’jae’s mom serves priceless humble pie about leaving LSU for WNBA
At this time next year, they may not be able to sit courtside since they might be playing in the All-Star Game.
