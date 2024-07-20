Angel Reese busts bachelorette party-like dance moves for WNBA All-Star night out
All-Star Barbie is giving Vegas Barbie a run for her money.
After an action-packed time in Las Vegas, it would have been hard for Chicago Sky rookie-phenom and fashion-maven Angel Reese to match such a good time. All-Star Barbie is proving otherwise.
It looks like Reese had a slaying good night before WNBA All-Star Game Saturday (based on her Instagram Story) with her “BADDIE FRIENDDDD” Jasmine Reed, an Oregon Duck track-and-field athlete and social media influencer.
The duo highlighted their night with of course the prerequisite TikTok dance routine. Chi-Town Barbie chose her favorite summer hit, Latto’s “Big Mama,” to highlight their tantalizing moves.
RELATED: Angel Reese sizzles in two-piece bikini poolside before All-Star Game
Maybe Reese was celebrating her half-court shootout win vs. Caitlin Clark, or maybe she was going after fellow LSU social-media superstar Livvy Dunne for best summer ever.
One thing is certain. All-Star Barbie and Vegas Barbie are making Chi-Town Barbie very jealous.
