Angel Reese busts bachelorette party-like dance moves for WNBA All-Star night out

All-Star Barbie is making Scottsdale her playground for the WNBA All-Star weekend, and this TikTok dance is the cherry on top.

Matthew Graham

Angel Reese speaks to members of the media during the WNBA All-Star media day at Footprint Center in Phoenix.
Angel Reese speaks to members of the media during the WNBA All-Star media day at Footprint Center in Phoenix. / Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY
All-Star Barbie is giving Vegas Barbie a run for her money.

After an action-packed time in Las Vegas, it would have been hard for Chicago Sky rookie-phenom and fashion-maven Angel Reese to match such a good time. All-Star Barbie is proving otherwise.

It looks like Reese had a slaying good night before WNBA All-Star Game Saturday (based on her Instagram Story) with her “BADDIE FRIENDDDD” Jasmine Reed, an Oregon Duck track-and-field athlete and social media influencer.

The duo highlighted their night with of course the prerequisite TikTok dance routine. Chi-Town Barbie chose her favorite summer hit, Latto’s “Big Mama,” to highlight their tantalizing moves.

Maybe Reese was celebrating her half-court shootout win vs. Caitlin Clark, or maybe she was going after fellow LSU social-media superstar Livvy Dunne for best summer ever.

One thing is certain. All-Star Barbie and Vegas Barbie are making Chi-Town Barbie very jealous.

Published
Matthew Graham

MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

