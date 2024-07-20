WNBA All-Stars get ridiculously low pay for showcase game
Ever wonder how much the WNBA All-Stars will get paid to showcase their talents in tonight's (July 20) WNBA All-Star Game?
The answer is, very little.
According to the league's most recent collective bargaining agreement (CBA), each participating player earns a mere $2,575 -- whether her team wins or not.
Compare that to the NBA's payout: losing team members get $25,000 while winner team players get $100,000.
Something tells us that pay gap is gonna change real soon.
No, where the real money is -- as Atlanta Dream All-Star Allisha Gray proved last night -- is the 3-point contest and skills competition.
Gray won them both, becoming the first WNBA player in history to do that.
She earned $2,575 for each of those victories, but here's where the big bucks came: Aflac supplemented the league's prize money by ponying up $55,000 for each one. That gave Gray a whopping total of $115,150.
Gray's yearly WNBA salary is $185,000.
Gray will earn another $2,575 by playing in tonight's game and $5,150 more is she's named the game's MVP.
