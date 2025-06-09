The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese reacts to her controversial winter fit in summer debate with strong words

The Chicago Sky star wore an elegant all-black fit with a fur hat and full-length leather coat during summer, which led to a dispute on the bold fashion choice.

Matthew Graham

IMAGO/ ZUMA Press Wire
In this story:

Native Chicagoans love to shed the winter gear as soon as the temperature heats up.

So when Chicago Sky star Angel Reese showed off an elegant all-black fit in a fur hat and a leather-fur full-length coat, accentuated with thigh-high sparkly boots for her WNBA tunnel walk, it led to many comments about what in the heck was the fashion influencer thinking.

RELATED: WNBA star Angel Reese's modest $1.275 million Chicago house

Angel Reese
Angel Reese/WNBA

It didn't help matters that 23-year-old WNBA All-Star only had 4 point and a minus-20 plus-minus, along with 12 rebounds, in a blowout loss to the Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever at home, 79-52.

RELATED: UConn’s Azzi Fudd has ‘crazy’ Angel Reese throwback photo resurface

Reese is always keeping receipts, and the former LSU first team All-American and national champion clapped back strongly in an Instagram post and on her IG Stories in all caps, "I AM EXACTLY WHO I THINK I AM."

Angel Reese
Angel Reese/Instagram

The Sky are off to a rough 2-5 start, and former LSU teammate and this year's first-round pick Hailey Van Lith has been unable to provide a spark after a Cinderella run for TCU in the NCAA tournament, only averaging 3.4 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.

Now comes the news that Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot will miss the rest of the season with an ACL tear.

The Unrivaled champion wrote in on her IG stories caption, "Love you 22" with a photo of Vandersloot.

Angel Reese, Courtney Vandersloot
Angel Reese/Instagram

Reese also posted a cryptic praying emoji on X, which also raised some eyebrows.

The fashion maven, with 4.9 million Instagram and 5.6 million TikTok followers, who was part of the host committee for this year's Met Gala, is always on top of her style game. So The Athlete Lifestyle On SI will defer to her choice, even if the seasons might not necessarily align.

Angel Reese
Angel Reese attends the 2025 Met Gala. / IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Let's just hope the Sky's season doesn't remain as cold as a Chicago winter.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

No way!: Steph Curry’s 12-year-old daughter Riley almost as tall as dad in family pic

Curry x2: Ayesha Curry shares rare behind-the-scenes baby Cai photos with big bro

Smitten: Bronny James’ girlfriend Parker Whitfield joins LeBron family in Hawaii

Still flawless: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal proudly goes makeup-free without baby

Awww: Tom Brady’s 12-year-old daughter looks like dad in rare selfie together

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Fashion