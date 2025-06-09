Angel Reese reacts to her controversial winter fit in summer debate with strong words
Native Chicagoans love to shed the winter gear as soon as the temperature heats up.
So when Chicago Sky star Angel Reese showed off an elegant all-black fit in a fur hat and a leather-fur full-length coat, accentuated with thigh-high sparkly boots for her WNBA tunnel walk, it led to many comments about what in the heck was the fashion influencer thinking.
It didn't help matters that 23-year-old WNBA All-Star only had 4 point and a minus-20 plus-minus, along with 12 rebounds, in a blowout loss to the Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever at home, 79-52.
Reese is always keeping receipts, and the former LSU first team All-American and national champion clapped back strongly in an Instagram post and on her IG Stories in all caps, "I AM EXACTLY WHO I THINK I AM."
The Sky are off to a rough 2-5 start, and former LSU teammate and this year's first-round pick Hailey Van Lith has been unable to provide a spark after a Cinderella run for TCU in the NCAA tournament, only averaging 3.4 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.
Now comes the news that Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot will miss the rest of the season with an ACL tear.
The Unrivaled champion wrote in on her IG stories caption, "Love you 22" with a photo of Vandersloot.
Reese also posted a cryptic praying emoji on X, which also raised some eyebrows.
The fashion maven, with 4.9 million Instagram and 5.6 million TikTok followers, who was part of the host committee for this year's Met Gala, is always on top of her style game. So The Athlete Lifestyle On SI will defer to her choice, even if the seasons might not necessarily align.
Let's just hope the Sky's season doesn't remain as cold as a Chicago winter.
