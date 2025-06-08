Sky Guard Courtney Vandersloot to Miss Rest of Season Due to ACL Tear
Courtney Vandersloot needed to be carried off the court on Saturday after suffering a knee injury during the first quarter of the Chicago Sky's game against the Indiana Fever. Vandersloot did not return to the game, and now she won't be returning at all this season.
The Sky announced Sunday that an MRI revealed Vandersloot sustained a torn ACL in her right knee and that she would undergo surgery to repair the injury. She's set to miss the rest of the 2025 WNBA season.
It's a big loss for Chicago, who had just reunited with Vandersloot during the offseason, signing the veteran guard as a free agent. Vandersloot played the first 12 seasons of her career for the Sky, who drafted her with the No. 3 pick in the 2011 draft. She departed after the 2022 season and spent the '23 and '24 seasons with the New York Liberty, where she won her second championship last year.
In her return to Chicago, she was averaging 10.6 points, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game. She started all seven games she played in this season prior to the injury.
The 2025 WNBA season was Vandersloot's 15th year in the league. At 36, it's not out of the question that the ACL tear could mark the end of her esteemed career. She signed a one-year, $185,000 contract with the Sky this offseason and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.