Caitlin Clark imitates Shedeur Sanders flexing expensive watch for WNBA tunnel walk
Caitlin Clark isn’t playing for the Indiana Fever just yet, but for Saturday’s big matchup with Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky her pregame fit and tribute to Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders stole the show.
The 23-year-old All-Star Clark hasn’t played since May 25 with a left quadricep injury. She has said she hopes to return next week.
While she’s been out, she’s been making news like with her Taylor Swift shirt on the Fever team plane, and trolling New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson by hitting his signature celebration to taunt him after the Indiana Pacers won in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Speaking of signature cellys, Clark strolled into Chicago’s Wintrust Arena channeling a celebration made famous by Sanders with the watch flex.
It’s hard to tell if it’s the same watch, but it could be. Sanders would flex his Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 15500 watch, often wearing it on the field and is worth around $70,000.
Here’s Shedeur doing it with the Colorado Buffaloes.
That’s ice cold by Caitlin who isn’t messing around this season. Her fit was a winner, too, by the way.
Clark was averaging 19.0 points, 9.3 assists, and 6.0 rebounds before she was hurt.
The second year Clark has way bulked up too as this insane photo of her ripped arms went viral.
She’s trying to flex on the whole league this season. Channeling the Shedeur Sanders watch celly lets everyone know she’s she’s got time today whether or not she’s playing.
