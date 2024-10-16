Angel Reese is throwing back to her favorite looks on Instagram Stories. What are her best glam ‘fits?
Who among us hasn’t taken a moment to look back at our most glamorous photos? Fashion icon Angel Reese decided to take us on a trip down memory lane by posting some throwback photos on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, October 16.
Met Gala Magic
The Chicago Sky player, 22, said she’s “still not over” this blue feathery gown she wore at the Met Gala, which happened to coincide with her birthday.
Dame of the Draft
The “Bayou Barbie” knew her hooded, mysterious look for draft night was “legendary.”
Reese’s throwback posts inspired us to go deeper into the archive and pick out some of her stunning looks. Here are a few of her most glamorous styles.
“As if!”
The basketball star channeled her inner Cher Horowitz from Clueless in a two-piece yellow skirt suit for fashion brand Revolve.
Breaking the rules in black
At the NCAA awards, Reese turned heads in a glittering black ensemble, which she captioned with a bold statement: “i’m not scared to break the rules. i don’t fit the narrative and I’M OK WITH THAT.😘”
Eye-popping red
At the SI Swimsuit Issue launch party, Reese showed a little extra skin in a red Fashion Nova dress with some strategic cutouts. “shhh let me pop out….” she wrote in the caption.
Angel with no wings
Though she wasn’t on the runway, the Unapologetically podcast host stole the show from the Victoria’s Secret angels in a red mesh dress that showed off her incredible figure.
