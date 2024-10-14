Fans in disbelief over Joe Burrow’s VIP guest at Bengals-Giants game
The Cincinnati Bengals were desperate to get their second win of the season when they face the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football. While a slow start is nothing new for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Co., they haven't nabbed a win since Week 1.
"We're 1-4, so obviously something has to change," Burrow told reporters last week. "We're not a championship-level team right now. I'd like to think we'll come back and improve throughout the season to get to that point, but right now, we are not."
The Giants weren't faring much better, as they entered the primetime matchup on Oct.13 sitting in last place in the NFC East with a 2-3 record. However, fans at the Meadowlands got distracted from the game after noticing which celebrity guest made it to the Meadowlands.
Burrow's personal stylist, Kyle Smith, posted a photo with Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour on his Instagram Stories which quickly went viral on social media.
One fan posted, "JOE BURROW MET GALA DEBUT INCOMING...I WILL NOT SHUT UP ABOUT IT." Another person wrote, "MAHOMES COULD NEVER." One viewer simply wrote, "Oh my god????" One woman added, "Pretty iconic not gonna lie."
RELATED: Loreal Sarkisian, Anna Wintour meet to create fashion icon Avengers
While it was jarring for some fans to see an icon like Wintour at MetLife Stadium, her daughter, Bee Carrozzini, is a massive Bengals fan. As for Burrow, he's worked with Wintour before, as the LSU alum made his runway debut at Vogue World Paris over the summer.
The Bengals ultimatley defeated the Giants 17-7. Next up, they host the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Week 7.
