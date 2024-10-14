Gracie Hunt, sister Ava compete for most slamming Chiefs fit at NFL event
The Kansas City Chiefs may have been in a bye week this past Sunday, but the ladies behind the scenes aren’t taking a break from slaying.
Ava Hunt — daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Shackles Hunt — has shared a new carousel of photos and videos from the Chiefs’ Style Lounge event on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
In one photo, Ava, slays on the runway in a black, long-sleeve shirt with a matching leather skirt and boots. She and her sister, Gracie, team up for some joint slayage, as Grace looks stunning in a red Chiefs dress. They are later joined by their mother, who rocks a flowing black Chiefs dress.
Elsewhere in the carousel, followers see behind-the-scenes clips of photoshoots, moodboards, and a link-up with Ava, her influencer bestie Olivia Levin, and rapper-turned-country singer Yung Gravy.
While the Hunt family has been seizing every fashion opportunity — and nailing each one — they’ve certainly made some time for self-care. This past weekend, Ava shared some adorable pictures from a puppy yoga class in Dallas, Texas — where she attends Southern Methodist University.
Gracie spent her weekend enjoying time on the beach in Mexico.
The Hunt family works hard, and they play even harder.
