Gracie Hunt, sister Ava compete for most slamming Chiefs fit at NFL event

While the Kansas City Chiefs may have been in a bye week this past Sunday, the Hunt family didn't take a break from serving looks.

Alex Gonzalez

Dec 25, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Gracie Hunt on field prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 25, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Gracie Hunt on field prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Gracie Hunt 2022
Feb 10, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt (center) with his wife Tavia Hunt (left) and daughter Gracie Hunt appear on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors awards presentation at YouTube Theater. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ava Hunt — daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Shackles Hunt — has shared a new carousel of photos and videos from the Chiefs’ Style Lounge event on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

In one photo, Ava, slays on the runway in a black, long-sleeve shirt with a matching leather skirt and boots. She and her sister, Gracie, team up for some joint slayage, as Grace looks stunning in a red Chiefs dress. They are later joined by their mother, who rocks a flowing black Chiefs dress.

Ava and Gracie Hunt
Ava and Gracie Hunt serving up some joint slayage at the Kansas City Chiefs Style Lounge event on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. / Instagram / Ava Hunt

Elsewhere in the carousel, followers see behind-the-scenes clips of photoshoots, moodboards, and a link-up with Ava, her influencer bestie Olivia Levin, and rapper-turned-country singer Yung Gravy.

While the Hunt family has been seizing every fashion opportunity — and nailing each one — they’ve certainly made some time for self-care. This past weekend, Ava shared some adorable pictures from a puppy yoga class in Dallas, Texas — where she attends Southern Methodist University.

Gracie spent her weekend enjoying time on the beach in Mexico.

The Hunt family works hard, and they play even harder.

Gracie Hunt
Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs team executive Gracie Hunt against the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

