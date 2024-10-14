Angel Reese epically claps back at little brother for calling her out
We are learning so much about Angel Reese during her WNBA offseason.
The Chicago Sky All-Star has been seen Wild ‘n Out in bootylicious fits, showing off her silly dance moves, going full Baltimore Barbie for Ravens games, being an NFL good luck charm for teams, and even singing with a much-shorter Usher.
Now, we are learning about why Reese, 22, may shoot left-handed. Her younger brother Julian “JuJu” Reese, 21, says it’s because she wanted to be shoot just like him growing up.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s sister celebrates Ole Miss upset with LSU legend
Angel couldn’t let that one go, however, and epically clapped back at Julian on X (formerly Twitter) saying he’s “lying.”
RELATED: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie outshines Hanna Cavinder in Georgia cheerleader fit
Reese is indeed ambidextrous, but prefers the left hand to shoot. With her wrist injury on the left, maybe we will see more right-handed Reese next season?
Julian and Angel grew up playing basketball together in Maryland, and both attended the same high school. Julian is a star senior forward for the Maryland Terrapins, and averaged 13.7 points and 9.5 rebounds last season.
The two siblings are close and often credit each other with helping to shape their careers. He even called her “an inspiration” in the above video.
Julian’s college basketball season opens November 4, while Angel is off until January when she will suit up for the new 3-on-3 Unrivaled league in Miami.
Hopefully we get to see Angel at a few of Julian’s games this season — or just through social media banter.
