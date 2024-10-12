Loreal Sarkisian stuns in ultimate all-white birthday fit
It’s the big day — Loreal Sarkisian’s 39th birthday!
In the day’s leading up to the last year of her 30s, Loreal has been teasing several fits. But today — Oct. 12 — being the actual date, the entrepreneur and fashionista shared the ultimate birthday fit.
On her Instagram Story, Loreal shared photos of herself in an a white shirt with matching pants and a blazer to complete.
This marks her first birthday since filing for divorce from Texas Longhorns football coach Steve Sarkisian. In a following story, Loreal shared an emotional message, expressing gratitude for “wins and the losses,” and thanking “everyone that has supported [her] over the years.”
Earlier in the week, Loreal teased a bunch of outfits, including a sly leopard print dress. She’s been killing the fashion game, modeling in Balmain and collaborating with Vogue editor Anna Wintour. She’s also launched a store of her own — Lo’s Wardrobe Bar — where fans can shop for pieces from Loreal’s iconic fits.
And this probably won’t be the only outfit of hers we see today. As college football season is in full swing, the First Lady of Texas Football has been sharing different gameday fits over the past few weeks.
And we can bet her look for the Red River Rivalry game today — as the Longhorns take on the OU Sooners — is going to be killer.
