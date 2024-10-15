Charissa Thompson reveals NFL star ‘cutie’ who is ‘sweetest’ dude
Fox Sports and Amazon Prime Video Thursday Night Football host Charissa Thompson has covered the NFL for a long time and has interviwed a lot of quarterabcks. However, there's one particular starter that always makes the 42-year-old smile.
While fellow Thursday Night Football host Taylor Rooks revealed after the Atlanta Falcons' 36-30 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5 that she taught quarterback Kirk Cousins how to "swag surf," Thompson shared another story about the 36-year-old quarterback from that night.
During the latest episode of her "Calm Down" podcast with Fox Sports reporter Erin Andrews., Thompson gushed over Cousins. While Thompson is dating marketing executive Steven Cundari, she has a soft spot for the veteran QB.
"I know he takes a lot of s***," Thompson said. "Like 'Oh, he gets all this money and he doesn't win the playoffs, or it's like this and that. Obviously, you and I get to know these guys on a personal level.
"If no one listening to this knows anything about Kirk Cousins, go back and watch Quarterback on Netflix," which premiered in July 2023. "He is the sweetest, the kindest, like such a good human being," Thompson continued, noting how she used to cover him at Michigan State while working with the Big Ten Network.
After Cousins big win on TNF, "He gets up on to the set before we go on air, and he was like, 'Hi Charissa!.. I remember when you covered the Big Ten Network, and I was like... you sit down right now you little cutie... He's just such a class act."
During the Falcons' win over the Bucs on Oct. 3, Cousins put up career-high numbers, completing 72.4% of his passes for 509 yards and four touchdowns. Next up, Atlanta (4-2) hosts the Seattle Seahwks in Week 7.
