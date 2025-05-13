Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Shannon goes secret fit mode for Timberwolves Game 4 win
Anthony Edwards has found his NBA playoffs mojo again.
His girlfriend Shannon Jackson has found her flow again too.
Jackson, formerly Jeanine Robel, was there in-person in enemy territory on the road at Chase Center to watch Edwards and the resurgent Julius Randle carry the Minnesota Timberwolves in a decisive Game 4 victory, 117-110, against the Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors, to put the Wolves on the verge of advancing to the Western Conference Finals for the second year in a row.
The mother of their one-year-old daughter Aislynn, Ms. Jackson has been rocking custom Edwards fits ever since she returned to Instagram after a six-week hiatus amid all the off-the-court drama with the Wolves superstar.
This time, however, it was much more low-key, looking studious in fashionable glasses wearing a Paul Frank T-shirt, jeans, and completing the look with a Chanel purse.
Aislynn also made an appearance in her own sweet Edwards jacket during the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers with a graphic of dad and daughter to compliment mom's nearly identical coat.
Jackson has been posting from some home games ever since her social media return, but this looks like the first time that she's followed Ant on the road during this year's NBA playoffs, giving a cheers to the camera in her Instagram Stories from a courtside seat.
The NBA WAG has been emboldened ever since returning fully to Instagram and TikTok, making it clear she's standing by the 23-year-old Wolves "one of one."
"I'm at the stage in my life where I only want the best for me," Jackson says in a voiceover from the round 1, Game 4 TikTok video. "The best. The best job, the best mental health... I want to try new things, and I want nothing but positive energy and positive people around me, even if that means cutting off the toxicity. When you spend a lot of time alone, you learn to learn you. You learn to learn what makes you happy. And you also learn to learn all the things you were doing to make other people happy while you were miserable. I only want the best for myself from now on. I should have always wanted the best. But moving forward, I only want the best for myself. I don't care who I disappoint in the process. I don't care if I make you mad because I'm now putting myself first. That's it. I want the best. I deserve it, right? Absolutely."
Now that new life is on the brink of the Western Conference Finals.
