Timberwolves dominate Warriors in Game 4 to take 3-1 series lead
Julius Randle made sure the Minnesota Timberwolves kept their heads above water. Anthony Edwards made sure they'd pull away.
The star duo brought its best and led the Wolves to a convincing 117-110 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinal Monday night at Chase Center in San Francisco to take a 3-1 series lead. They now have the chance to close out the series as soon as Wednesday when the series shifts back to Minneapolis for Game 5.
Monday's game was decided in the third quarter. While Jimmy Butler's jumper knotted the game at 68-68 with just over eight minutes left in the frame, Edwards scored 11 points during a 17-0 run that all but decided the outcome. Minnesota didn't look back, winning the third quarter 39-17, and Golden State couldn't ever make a meaningful dent into the deficit as the game was never in doubt, though the Warriors did whittle down the 21-point margin down to seven in garbage time.
Edwards scored 16 of his 30 points in the third on a night he also finished with five assists and four rebounds.
Randle, his partner in crime, was similarly brilliant. The desperation was clear from the Warriors, who faced a 2-1 series deficit and remained without Steph Curry due to a hamstring strain, and they got off to a fast start while the Wolves were struggling early. But Randle was a steadying presence, scoring Minnesota's first five points of the game after Golden State started the game on a 5-0 run. He scored 10 points in the opening frame and knocked down a pair of 3-pointers.
He kept it going, finishing with a game-high 31 points, five rebounds and three assists.
The only form of repeatable success for the Warriors was Jonathan Kuminga, who could seemingly get to the rim at will and found his way to the free-throw line time and time again. Kuminga scored a team-high 23 points off the bench and provided the scoring punch Golden State needed sans Curry, but he didn't get much help from his Warriors teammates.
It was a quiet night from Butler, who only attempted nine shots and finished with 14 points, six rebounds and three assists just a game removed from a dominant 33-point performance in Game 3. Draymond Green matched him as Golden State's second-leading scorer with 14 points. Buddy Hield and Brandin Podziemski added 13 and 11 points, respectively.
The Wolves, meanwhile, righted some wrongs. The 3-point shots were falling — they hit 16 for 34 from deep (47%). Edwards led the charge with six makes from 3; Randle made four; Donte DiVincenzo and Mike Conley each made a pair; and Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker each hit a 3-pointer. The Wolves shot 39 for 79 overall from the field (49%).
After being outrebounded 25-15 in the first half, the Wolves won the boards 23-13 in the second half.
All throughout, it was Edwards and Randle leading the charge. Minnesota's best players were the best players on the court Monday night, and now the Wolves have the Warriors on the brink of elimination heading into Wednesday's Game 5.