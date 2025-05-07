Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Shannon breaks silence standing by her man amid drama
Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Shannon Jackson suddenly disappeared from Instagram in mid-April after a baller Carribean vacation amid all the outside drama.
She did not, however, delete her TikTok account.
As the Minnesota Timberwolves fell to the Golden State Warriors, even without Steph Curry for much of the opener due to a hamstring injury, in Game 1 of the upset-filled NBA playoffs, The Athlete Lifestyle On SI discovered a heartfelt post from Ant's partner Shannon Jackson, formerly Jeanine Robel, fully supporting her boyfriend amid all the off-the-court noise, including coordinating complimentary custom graphic-designed Edwards denim jackets with their 1-year-old daughter Aislynn in a luxury box at the Target Center, and a final scene with all three of them together.
Originally posted a week ago for Game 4 of the previous series against the Los Angeles Lakers, Jackson makes it clear that despite the outside brouhaha, she's not going anywhere, along with their little Ladybug - Aislynn's nickname.
"I'm at the stage in my life where I only want the best for me," Jackson says in a voiceover from the TikTok video with a melancholy melody. "The best. The best job, the best mental health. I want to travel the world. I want to eat good food. I want to try new things, and I want nothing but positive energy and positive people around me, even if that means cutting off the toxicity.
When you spend a lot of time alone, you learn to learn you. You learn to learn what makes you happy. And you also learn to learn all the things you were doing to make other people happy while you were miserable. I only want the best for myself from now on. I should have always wanted the best. But moving forward, I only want the best for myself. I don't care who I disappoint in the process. I don't care if I make you mad because I'm now putting myself first. That's it. I want the best. I deserve it, right? Absolutely."
Jackson has an older son Krue with rapper Chief Keef, and the NBA WAG is cryptic throughout the soliloquy.
But the images from it speak volumes. Edwards and Jackson are still very much together.
