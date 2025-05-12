The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Shannon posts defiant 'whole world going against us'

The Minnesota Timberwolves superstar's girlfriend Shannon Jackson continues to come out swinging after her six-week Instagram hiatus.

Anthony Edwards finally woke up in Game 3 on the road against the Golden State Warriors.

His girlfriend Shannon Jackson seems to have awoken after deleting her Instagram account for six weeks.

Anthony Edwards, Shannon Jackson, Aislynn
Shannon Jackson/TikTok

Given all of the drama happening away from the court, it was understandable why Jackson, formerly Jeanine Robel, would take a pause from her IG account. The NBA WAG and mother of their one-year-old daughter Aislynn never deleted her TikTok handle, but she generally fell off all social media for about a month after showing off a baller Carribean vacation with her Ladybug, the affectionate nickname Jackson uses for Aislynn, only to reappear in Game 3 of the Minnesota Timberwolves' first-round NBA playoffs Western Conference series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Shannon Jackson, Jeanine Robel, Aislynn
Shannon Jackson with Aislynn on their Caribbean vacation in Turks and Caicos. / coutureinc2/Instagram

That was on TikTok, followed up by an emotional voiceover video from Game 4 wearing custom matching mother-daughter Edwards denim fits. The tone was defiant against all of the haters, saying in the post, "I'm at the stage in my life where I only want the best for me. The best. The best job, the best mental health... I want nothing but positive energy and positive people around me, even if that means cutting off the toxicity. When you spend a lot of time alone, you learn to learn you. You learn to learn what makes you happy. And you also learn to learn all the things you were doing to make other people happy while you were miserable. I only want the best for myself from now on. I should have always wanted the best. But moving forward, I only want the best for myself. I don't care who I disappoint in the process. I don't care if I make you mad because I'm now putting myself first. That's it. I want the best. I deserve it, right? Absolutely."

Shannon Jackson, Aislynn, Anthony Edwards
Shannon Jackson/TikTok

The us against the world mantra stayed true with her Mother's Day post on her Instagram Stories, captioning it, "I got yall back forever always in yall corner even if the whole world going against us[.] I'll forever protect yall & protect our peace! I love yall! The best job I've ever had was being yall mom [ladybug emoji, sky-blue heart emoji]!"

Shannon Jackson, Krue, Aislynn
Shannon Jackson/Instagram

That's Krue, her older son with rapper Chief Keef, holding hands with baby Aislynn in a candid shot, followed by a more traditional "Happy Mother's Day" post with the two siblings formally posing together.

Krue, Aislynn, Shannon Jackson
Shannon Jackson/Instagram

Jackson also flexed another Edwards denim custom fit for Game 2 against the Warriors, as noted above, with the Wolves looking to take a commanding 3-1 series lead in Game 4 tomorrow night.

So whether it's Edwards or his girlfriend, the couple has made it clear both on and off the court. They are not backing down.

