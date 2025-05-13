Draymond Green praises Anthony Edwards, calls him a 'one of one' player
Draymond Green was asked a question: Is there anyone in the NBA who has the combination of three-point shooting and dynamic driving ability that Anthony Edwards possesses?
"No," Green said. "There is no one. He is a one of one. With the increased volume, the ability that he's worked his tail off for, to be able to shoot like that, it makes him a tough cover for sure."
Edwards, along with co-star Julius Randle, led the Timberwolves to a 117-110 victory over the Warriors in Game 4 on Monday night, moving Minnesota (up 3-1) within one win of a second consecutive trip to the Western Conference Finals. Ant made six threes and scored 30 points, including 16 in the third quarter as the Wolves pulled away.
Green is right about Edwards possessing an offensive skill set that no one else in the world can match. Since being drafted first overall in 2020, Minnesota's young star has always been a major force driving to the rim, as evidenced by his absurd highlight reel of poster dunks.
But although he had shown the ability to light it up from long range, Edwards had also never shot even 37 percent from three-point range in his first four seasons. He committed to improving that part of his game last summer, and the work paid off. This year, he hit nearly 40 percent of his threes on over ten attempts per game, leading the entire league with 320 makes in the regular season.
Edwards' full arsenal has been on display throughout these playoffs. In the first round against the Lakers, he put Jaxson Hayes on a poster and also had three different games making at least four threes. In this series against the Warriors, Ant hit five threes and dunked all over Kevon Looney in Game 3, then torched Golden State from deep in Game 4.
In this second-round series, despite a slow start, Edwards has averaged roughly 27 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals while shooting 41 percent from long range. Led by him and Randle, the Wolves have simply had too much offense and star power for a Warriors team missing its own sharp-shooting superstar in Stephen Curry.
Edwards credits some of his shooting improvement to working out with Curry last summer when the two were USA Basketball teammates at the Paris Olympics. The two have had some friendly banter while Curry has been in street clothes on the Warriors' bench over the past few games.
"Trust me, man, I wish he could be out there to play against him, no matter how it goes," Edwards said after Game 4. "Just from working out with him in the summer, that's what I told him after I hit a (three). I had missed one and he was like 'you weren't gon' make that, you was too open.' And I was like 'I ain't gon' never stop shooting 'em, I learned that from you this summer.'"
If Curry (hamstring) can't play in Game 5 on Wednesday, he may not get the chance to suit up again in this series. The Wolves will be looking to close things out in that game in Minneapolis and avoid going back to San Francisco for a Game 6. And when Edwards is playing like he has over the last couple games, particularly in the second half, there's no ceiling to how far this Timberwolves team can go in these playoffs.