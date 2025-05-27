The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Stephen Curry ridiculed being Benson Boone fan-boy at concert singing along

The Golden State Warriors icon was surprisingly singing right along as Benson Boone performed his hit song "Beautiful Things."

Matthew Graham

IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire
Sing like no one is listening and dance like no one is watching.

Those are two fun old adages and apparently words to live by for Golden State Warriors living legend Stephen Curry, who had a blast at the upscale music festival BottleRock in the Bay Area's famous Napa Valley wine region.

There to promote his new whiskey Gentleman's Cut Bourbon, the GOAT NBA shooter was in full vacation mode with his wife Ayesha sporting a fedora hat, sipping and pouring cocktails while enjoying some live music.

Steph Curry, Ayesha Curry, Stephen Curry
Steph Curry and wife Ayesha enjoying BottleRock / IMAGO/imageSPACE

One artist that was a surprising favorite for the four-time NBA champion was new pop sensation Benson Boone, known for his acrobatic flips onstage and old-school rock ballads.

Not only was two-time NBA MVP grooving along to Boone's biggest hit, "Beautiful Things," but the four-time All-NBA First Team member was belting out the words in a video that went viral over the weekend.

Even some Steph lovers were perplexed by Curry's love of the trendy smash hit, joking "my goat's a bot." But then again, it's a smash hit for a reason given it's so dang catchy.

Some Steph mega-fans though it was super sweet.

Luckily at this point in his life and career, Chef Curry probably doesn't care what the haters think, and you can tell the NBA's all-time leader in 3-pointers was having a great time sipping on his bourbon and digging the festival atmosphere with Mrs. Curry, also mingling with other VIPs, like San Francisco 49ers tight end like George Kittle.

Dare we say it was a beautiful weekend.

Steph Curry, Stephen Curry
IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

