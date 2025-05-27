Stephen Curry ridiculed being Benson Boone fan-boy at concert singing along
Sing like no one is listening and dance like no one is watching.
Those are two fun old adages and apparently words to live by for Golden State Warriors living legend Stephen Curry, who had a blast at the upscale music festival BottleRock in the Bay Area's famous Napa Valley wine region.
There to promote his new whiskey Gentleman's Cut Bourbon, the GOAT NBA shooter was in full vacation mode with his wife Ayesha sporting a fedora hat, sipping and pouring cocktails while enjoying some live music.
RELATED: Ayesha Curry’s unique metal-black fit crushes Stephen on red carpet together
One artist that was a surprising favorite for the four-time NBA champion was new pop sensation Benson Boone, known for his acrobatic flips onstage and old-school rock ballads.
Not only was two-time NBA MVP grooving along to Boone's biggest hit, "Beautiful Things," but the four-time All-NBA First Team member was belting out the words in a video that went viral over the weekend.
RELATED: Ayesha Curry shares Steph in adorable dad mode with baby Cai on 1st birthday
Even some Steph lovers were perplexed by Curry's love of the trendy smash hit, joking "my goat's a bot." But then again, it's a smash hit for a reason given it's so dang catchy.
Some Steph mega-fans though it was super sweet.
Luckily at this point in his life and career, Chef Curry probably doesn't care what the haters think, and you can tell the NBA's all-time leader in 3-pointers was having a great time sipping on his bourbon and digging the festival atmosphere with Mrs. Curry, also mingling with other VIPs, like San Francisco 49ers tight end like George Kittle.
Dare we say it was a beautiful weekend.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Dynamic duo: Kobe’s daughter Natalia graduated USC with famous actress roommate
Speaking of: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photos of Natalia with Kobe at USC
NYC proud: Russell Wilson, Ciara rock matching Yankees jerseys with all their kids
Oh dear: Forgotten Browns QB Deshaun flexes $230M wealth in gaudy engagement pics
Cute!: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany show off baby Golden in perfect color for family pics