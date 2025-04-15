ESPN has huge WNBA draft on-air blunder with Paige Bueckers, Shyanne Sellers mistake
We all mistakes. Heck, The Athlete Lifestyle On SI has made plenty.
Unfortunately, the one ESPN made for their 2025 WNBA Draft coverage on the Orange Carpet from The Shed in New York City was a pretty big blunder.
Caught on X, Maryland Terrapins star guard Shyanne Sellers is being interviewed by Los Angeles Sparks All-WNBA rookie Rickea Jackson, who stunned as always in an all-black lace fit. Projected to be a top 10 pick and a possible steal with a high ceiling, Sellers is labeled on the chyron as UConn Huskies sensation Paige Bueckers. (As of this posting, Paige Buckets was drafted No. 1 overall by the Dallas Wings as Sellers awaits her team.)
Maybe the Worldwide Leaders in Sports was reminiscing about Bueckers and Sellers shared fear of heights, which was hilariously captured earlier in the day when all of the future WNBA players started their day atop NYC's famed Empire State Building.
Unfortunately, that wasn't their only mistake. Sania Feagin played for Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks, not the Notre Dame Fighting Irish under Niele Ivey.
These are small mistakes in the grand scheme of things, and hopefully Sellers and Bueckers can laugh about it at the WNBA draft after-party.
Hopefully for them it's not atop another tall, iconic Manhattan skyscraper. Then they may be crying together instead of laughing.