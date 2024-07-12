Ranking most baller 2024 ESPY fits: Paige Bueckers, Flau'jae, Livvy Dunne (PHOTOS)
Powerful women owned the 2024 ESPY Awards, and the red carpet especially proved that out.
There were so many stunning fits and different styles worn by those attending, and it felt like a turning of the guard from one generation to many in attendance that are already household names while still attending college, like Livvy Dunne, Flau’jae Johnson, and Paige Bueckers. (Also LSU is crushing the A-list names before graduation.)
Therefore, it only seems appropriate that all three of them made our most baller list.
Honorable mention: Lindsey Vonn and Quinta Brunson
The “Abbott Elementary” creator and star pulled off an elegant, sheer dress while skiing legend Vonn’s high-slit sunshine yellow choice was perfect for summer.
No. 7: Halle Bailey
The singer and actress chose to keep it simpler than her contemporaries. And it was the perfect choice.
No. 6: Serena Williams
The GOAT tennis star and ESPY Awards host chose a gown that oozed class.
No. 5: GloRilla
Cutouts were a major theme this year, and none as daring as GloRilla’s.
No. 4: Livvy Dunne
And the gold medal goes to the social media megastar and LSU gymnast for this perfect ensemble.
No. 3: Kysre Gondrezick
The former WNBA player turned heads with her sheer fit and arm candy Jaylen Brown.
No. 2: Flau’jae
The rapper and LSU basketball star had it all working with this fabulous sheer black dress.
No. 1: Paige Bueckers
In our eyes, this was No. 1 by far. It perfectly suits the UConn star’s personality, and the future No. 1 WNBA pick rocks the lavender two-piece ensemble by KidSuper.
