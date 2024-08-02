Brittany Mahomes' latest bikini Instagram photo sparks debate in comments
Brittany Mahomes shockingly upset some fans on a bikini photo she shared on Instagram from her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot, accompanied by a message about health.
The wife of NFL star Patrick Mahomes flaunted her toned physique in a super tiny red bikini, but her caption on the post, which was shared on Thursday, August 1, left some followers puzzled.
"Daily reminder to: Take care of your body. Your health is important," she wrote, adding, "And… currently look nothing like this," while noting her current pregnancy with their third child.
This message prompted a mix of reactions from fans, many of whom criticized the implied link between thinness and health. One user commented, "Daily reminder: you don’t have to look like this to be healthy!” which has received thousands of likes.
Another added, "We love a strong, healthy Queen- but it’s super important to remember that this is not the normal, most women do not look like this, nor have the unlimited access to trainers and coaches and gyms and supplements to look like this.”
A third fan noted, “We all want to be healthy… but this isn’t it!”
Other fans of Brit saw no harm in the post, with one user saying, “You guys get offended over everything 😭 she never said her body type is the only healthy body type.”
Another hilariously replied, “Imagine looking this amazing AND getting to casually text Tswizzle about your husband not putting his socks in the hamper,” referring to the 28-year-olds pal Taylor Swift.
Despite the backlash, Patrick showed his support for his wife by commenting three heart-eye emojis.
