Angel Reese surprises Megan Thee Stallion on stage during Lollapalooza headlining set
Angel Reese recently touched back down in the United States after a brief vacation in Paris to root on Team USA in the 2024 Olympics, and she's already making waves.
The Chicago Sky star made a stop by Lollapalooza on Thursday night as the festival kicked off in Grant Park for a surprise appearance.
Reese came on stage to surprise good friend, rapper Megan Thee Stallion, during her headlining set.
LOOK: Angel Reese gets 'thank you' gift from Megan Thee Stallion
It was a superstar cameo that no one saw coming.
Meg was stunned to see Reese surprise her, and the two went on to dance during her performance.
Reese filmed a selfie video while she ran on stage to surprise the rap superstar.
The former LSU star, who won a national championship with the Tigers in 2023, has undeniable crossover appeal.
She was featured in a music video for Latto's hit song "Put It On Da Floor Again" featuring Cardi B, where Latto raps, "I been ballin' so damn hard, could've gone to LSU."
Reese has been on stage with the likes of GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion, who danced with Reese and teammates Michaela Onyenwere, Isabelle Harrison, Diamond DeShields, and Dana Evans during a performance of "Pop It" on the Chicago leg of her Hot Girl Summer Tour in May.
What a way to start off the new month.
Reese has had a record-setting start to her rookie campaign, setting the WNBA all-time for most consecutive double-doubles and most consecutive double-doubles in a single season. She is averaging 13.5 points and 12 rebounds per game.
The Chicago Sky return from the Olympic break on Thursday, August 15, against the Phoenix Mercury at home. Chicago currently sits in 8th-place in the WNBA standings with a record of 10-14.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
WHAT?!: Jaw-dropping cost of Simon Biles’ Team USA Olympic leotard revealed
Plus one: Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens’ custom shirt goes viral at Olympics
Livvy in Paris : Livvy Dunne lights up Paris with epic USA sweater, Eiffel Tower photo
O-no: Olympic commentator couldn’t help but make Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift joke
Hidden treasure: Fan notices Taylor Swift’s Easter egg spotted in bf’s Chiefs suite