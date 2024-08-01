Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens share heart-warming moment after gold medal win
Simone Biles is back on top of the world.
The USA gymnastics star, who became the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history, extended her record to nine medals after claiming gold in the women's individual all-around competition on Thursday afternoon.
Biles put on a show from start to finish to top the podium, while rival Rebecca Andrade of Brazil won the silver. Biles' teammate and 2020 all-around gold medalist Suni Lee took home the bronze.
The 27-year-old GOAT secured the gold with an incredible floor routine.
After her routine, Biles looked to the crowd and spotted her husband, NFL safety Jonathan Owens, and the two shared a heartwarming moment.
Owens was excused from training camp by the Chicago Bears so he could travel to Paris to root on Biles, and he has been in the crowd every step of the way.
The stellar performance performance from Biles showed the world how you close out a show.
With the win, Biles became the first US woman to win the Olympic all-around gold medal twice, while Suni Lee joined her as the only other woman to medal in the all-around competition twice.
It is the first time since 2016 that the United States has placed two women on the podium.
Biles and Lee will now turn their attention to individual events which begin on Saturday, August 3.
Every event will air on the NBA family of networks, with live coverage and streaming available on Peacock.
