Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens share heart-warming moment after gold medal win

USA gymnastics star Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens shared a heart-warming moment after Biles won the gold medal in the all-around competition.

Jul 30, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States holds up the number one after the women’s team final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena.
Jul 30, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States holds up the number one after the women's team final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena.

Simone Biles is back on top of the world.

The USA gymnastics star, who became the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history, extended her record to nine medals after claiming gold in the women's individual all-around competition on Thursday afternoon.

Biles put on a show from start to finish to top the podium, while rival Rebecca Andrade of Brazil won the silver. Biles' teammate and 2020 all-around gold medalist Suni Lee took home the bronze.

The 27-year-old GOAT secured the gold with an incredible floor routine.

After her routine, Biles looked to the crowd and spotted her husband, NFL safety Jonathan Owens, and the two shared a heartwarming moment.

Owens was excused from training camp by the Chicago Bears so he could travel to Paris to root on Biles, and he has been in the crowd every step of the way.

The stellar performance performance from Biles showed the world how you close out a show.

With the win, Biles became the first US woman to win the Olympic all-around gold medal twice, while Suni Lee joined her as the only other woman to medal in the all-around competition twice.

It is the first time since 2016 that the United States has placed two women on the podium.

Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Team USA, USA gymnastics, Paris Olympics
Jul 30, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee move to their next rotation during the women’s team final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Biles and Lee will now turn their attention to individual events which begin on Saturday, August 3.

Every event will air on the NBA family of networks, with live coverage and streaming available on Peacock.

