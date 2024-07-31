Livvy Dunne lights up Paris with epic USA sweater, Eiffel Tower photo
Livvy Dunne teased out her Paris adventure with some Instagram Stories appetizers, and she finally delivered the main course.
The social media A-lister and LSU gymnast captioned her Instagram Post with a pun-ny, "Pardon my french..."
A stylish USA sweater never looked so good, and of course she had to get the prerequisite Eiffel Tower in the background.
Up next, a classic shot of looking over a Paris balcony, followed by a couple of influencer foodie staples, then her previously posted Story of "shooting an arrow" at the Eiffel Tower in a backless white maxi-dress, another stylish balcony shot at night, finally coming full circle with the USA sweater and Eiffel Tower.
OK, it's technically an American Flag sweater, but it's the Olympic Games Paris 2024, so everything feels like Team USA. Surprisingly, no photos from the Olympic women's gymnastics competition or with Team USA stars like Simone Biles and Suni Lee.
The most fabulous, awesome Livvy Dunne summer break continues!
