Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull join country music star on stage, belt out hit song
Indiana Fever stars Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull are preparing to ramp up their preparations for the second half of the WNBA season, but they're still finding time to enjoy the final two weeks of the Olympic break.
On Wednesday, July 31, the teammates enjoyed a night out at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis to take in a concert from country music star Jordan Davis.
To close out the show, Davis brought Clark and Hull onto the stage.
LOOK: Caitlin Clark's first Nike Kobe 5 Protro PE debuts at Fever practice
Clark was rocking a black tank top, cutoffs, and a ball cap, while Hull was stunning in a denim dress and cowboy boots.
They performed their rendition of Davis’ hit song, “Buy Dirt.”
Fever beat writer Scott Agness shared video from the performance on stage.
The Indiana Fever returned to practice this week as they gear up for their return to the court.
Indiana currently sits in 7th place in the WNBA rankings with a record of 11-15.
Clark has had a stellar start to her WNBA career, living up to the hype of being the No. 1 overall pick. She averages 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. Clark leads the team in points and assists.
Hull, meanwhile, is averaging 3.6 points and 1.5 rebounds per game off of the bench.
The Indiana Fever will return from the Olympic break on Friday, August 16. Clark and company will host Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury in primetime.
