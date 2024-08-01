The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull join country music star on stage, belt out hit song

Indiana Fever stars Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull joined country music star Jordan Davis on stage during his concert in Indianapolis.

Josh Sanchez

Jun 23, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (R) and guard Caitlin Clark (L) arrive at Wintrust Arena before a basketball game against the Chicago Sky. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (R) and guard Caitlin Clark (L) arrive at Wintrust Arena before a basketball game against the Chicago Sky. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Indiana Fever stars Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull are preparing to ramp up their preparations for the second half of the WNBA season, but they're still finding time to enjoy the final two weeks of the Olympic break.

On Wednesday, July 31, the teammates enjoyed a night out at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis to take in a concert from country music star Jordan Davis.

To close out the show, Davis brought Clark and Hull onto the stage.

LOOK: Caitlin Clark's first Nike Kobe 5 Protro PE debuts at Fever practice

Clark was rocking a black tank top, cutoffs, and a ball cap, while Hull was stunning in a denim dress and cowboy boots.

They performed their rendition of Davis’ hit song, “Buy Dirt.”

Fever beat writer Scott Agness shared video from the performance on stage.

The Indiana Fever returned to practice this week as they gear up for their return to the court.

Indiana currently sits in 7th place in the WNBA rankings with a record of 11-15.

Clark has had a stellar start to her WNBA career, living up to the hype of being the No. 1 overall pick. She averages 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. Clark leads the team in points and assists.

Caitlin Clark, WNBA All-Star, Indiana Fever
Team WNBA guard Caitlin Clark (22) smiles on the court during the WNBA All-Star Game at Footprint Center in Phoenix on July 20, 2024. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hull, meanwhile, is averaging 3.6 points and 1.5 rebounds per game off of the bench.

The Indiana Fever will return from the Olympic break on Friday, August 16. Clark and company will host Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury in primetime.

Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull, WNBA, Indiana Fever
Jun 23, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (R) and guard Caitlin Clark (L) arrive at Wintrust Arena before a basketball game against the Chicago Sky. / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull, WNBA, Indiana Fever
May 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates with Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) during the second quarter against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

