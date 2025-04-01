SI

Angel Reese Had Priceless Reaction to BYU Commit Jumping Over Her for Wild Dunk

Andy Nesbitt

BYU commit AJ Dybantsa threw down a big dunk over Angel Reese in the Sprite Jam Fest dunk contest on Monday night.
The top high school boys basketball players in the country will be playing in the annual McDonald's All-American Game at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday night.

On Monday night they held the dunk contest and BYU commit AJ Dybantsa went viral with one of his jams that saw him jump over Angel Reese before throwing down a powerful dunk. The 6'9'' 18-year-old who played this past season for Utah Prep didn't win the contest but he did have the most memorable dunk.

Reese had a perfect reaction to it, too. Check out the face she made as she watched Dybantsa finish off the dunk in style:

Too good.

Tonight's game is at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

