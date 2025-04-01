Angel Reese Had Priceless Reaction to BYU Commit Jumping Over Her for Wild Dunk
The top high school boys basketball players in the country will be playing in the annual McDonald's All-American Game at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday night.
On Monday night they held the dunk contest and BYU commit AJ Dybantsa went viral with one of his jams that saw him jump over Angel Reese before throwing down a powerful dunk. The 6'9'' 18-year-old who played this past season for Utah Prep didn't win the contest but he did have the most memorable dunk.
Reese had a perfect reaction to it, too. Check out the face she made as she watched Dybantsa finish off the dunk in style:
Too good.
Tonight's game is at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.
