No. 1 Prospect AJ Dybantsa Leaps Over Angel Reese at McDonald's All-American Jam Fest
Top recruit and BYU commit AJ Dybantsa can fly. Before he hits the collegiate scene next year and the NBA in the future, he's showing off his skills as part of the McDonald's All-American game's festivities.
The game itself tips off Tuesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, but Dybantsa got started early at the Sprite Jam Fest Monday night. The Jam Fest is the primer for the game, an event that features knock-out, three-point competitions and a slam dunk contest—similar to the NBA's All-Star Saturday.
Dybantsa had something special up his sleeve as a dunker, jumping clear over Chicago Sky star Angel Reese and completing a windmill slam.
Dyantsa, the No. 1 prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, committed to BYU in December over schools like Kansas, North Carolina and Alabama. He's the early top projected pick in the 2026 NBA draft.
Tuesday's McDonald's All-American game features a star-studded list of top prospects alongside Dybantsa like Cameron and Cayden Boozer, Darryn Peterson, Nate Ament and Koa Peat. The girls' roster is highlighted by top prospect and recent Oklahoma commit Aaliyah Chavez, alongside Jazzy Davidson and Agot Makeer.
The girls' game will be broadcast on ESPN2, tipping at 6:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, followed by the boys' game at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.