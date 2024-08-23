The Athlete Lifestyle logo

LOOK: Caitlin Clark gifted icy custom diamond chain to add to her shine

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark was gifted a flashy custom chain that will take her off-court swagger to the next level.

Indiana Fever guard Kristy Wallace (3) and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) smile in a huddle Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, before the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Caitlin Clark is already a superstar, but now she is shining even brighter.

The Indiana Fever guard had been asking for a custom gold chain, and she was finally hooked up with one that exceeded expectations.

The GLD Shop gifted the face of the WNBA a custom diamond chain with her No. 22.

Clark's icy new chain features 1,000 hand-set VVS diamonds totaling over 12 karats. Now she's rollin' like a rockstar.

The Rookie of the Year front-runner is deserving of her own chain after the start she has had to her professional career.

This season, Clark is averaging 17.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game.

Clark also leads all WNBA guards in blocks, so she is showing all the doubters that she has an all-around game.

WNBA, you are officially on notice.

