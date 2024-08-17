Caitlin Clark beams in midriff-showing blazer, chic cargo pants (PHOTO)
It’s hard to say if Caitlin Clark believed she had something to prove after her controversial Team USA Olympic diss, but it sure felt like it.
Before her dominating and historic performance in a 98-89 victory against the Phoenix Mercury, the Indiana Fever rookie phenom floating into the arena full of smiles, crushing her pregame fit. Maybe Clark was ecstatic to finally be playing an actual game again after a month-long hiatus thanks to the Olympic Games Paris 2024
The midriff-showing blazer is especially baller, and it’s something that’s more utilitarian than Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrows' backless sports coat.
Also, the sporty basketball women have been owning cargo pants, with UConn’s Paige Bueckers, the Los Angeles Sparks’ Rickea Jackson, and now Caitlin Clark all wearing them to absolute perfection.
The 22-year-old Fever first-year sensation might be getting exploited by the WNBA with her way-below-market salary, but on the court Clark continues to improve as Indiana makes a playoff push.
Likewise, the one-woman WNBA ratings machine seems to be evolving into a style profile that matches her personality. Watch out!
