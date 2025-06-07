Shedeur Sanders manifests Browns’ QB1 gig with unexpected diva artist song
Shedeur Sanders is battling to be the Cleveland Browns QB1 while Organzied Team Activies (OTAs) are going on. His latest post touts himself while using a surprising song choice that Browns fans won’t be able to get out of their heads.
Sanders, who was drafted in the 5th round from the Colorado Buffaloes after an epic draft slide, is a music artist himself and even dropped his first single “Perfect Timing” in 2024. After a huge draft party where he rapped and hung out with famous singer Shenseea, Sanders has been all business with Cleveland — even dispelling rumors he spent $500k on a car and only stopping by Travis Hunter’s wedding in a super causal fit before leaving.
The son of Deion Sanders arrived at Browns rookie minicamp in a casual “Legendary” fit ready to get to work. While 6-foot-6 QB Joe Flacco has towered over him in practice, Sanders has certainly stood out with his play.
Early rankings even put Sanders at the top of the Browns QB list ahead of DeSahun Watson, rookie Dillion Gabriel, and Flacco.
On Saturday, Sanders flexed some elite photos from practice.
On the post on Instagram, Sanders used diva artist Kylie Minogue’s famous song, “Can’t Get You Out of My Head”.
The Australian Minogue is 57 years old and known for pop hits (as well as acting) like the one above.
It’s a surprising choice by Sanders with his music, but he’s hoping coaches and fans won’t be able to get him out of their heads.
