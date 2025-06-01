Caitlin Clark caught trolling Knicks star Jalen Brunson at Pacers NBA Finals clincher
For once the Indiana Fever superstar wasn't yelling at the refs.
We kid. We kid.
Caitlin Clark was there to support one of her closest friends, Indiana Pacers' Mr. Clutch, yet surprisingly not the Eastern Conference Finals MVP, Tyrese Haliburton, as he and Pascal Siakam, who did win it, and the rest of Indy eliminated the New York Knicks, 125-108, to advance to the 2025 NBA Finals to take on the heavily-favored Oklahoma City Thunder.
RELATED: Injured Caitlin Clark proudly flexes Taylor Swift fit on Indiana Fever plane
There alongside Fever teammates Lexie Hull (her bestie) and Aaliyah Boston, Clark, while trying to avoid the cameras all night, was caught mocking the Knicks' beloved franchise point guard Jalen Brunson with his signature move after a made 3-pointer - except in this case the All-WNBA First Teamer and last season's Rookie of the Year did it for Haliburton.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark looks like old-school detective for Fever-Dream WNBA tunnel fit
Haliburton finished the series second in points, and first in rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, plus tying for first in 3-pointers. Yet somehow the breakout Pacers star still gets disrespected.
Brunson, for his part, showed frustration late in Game 6, headbutting Andrew Nembhard in the loss.
While it was a bit of trolling from Clark, the genuine excitement from her was cool to see, also posting on her Instagram Stories, "FINALSSSSS," and then no longer avoiding the cameras with a WWE-like flex after the NBA Finals-sealing victory.
Clark is still recovering from a quad injury, which has been hurting the WNBA ratings and attendance for Fever games without the transcendent icon.
Until then, it's rooting on the Pacers and chirping at refs.
