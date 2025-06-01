The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Caitlin Clark caught trolling Knicks star Jalen Brunson at Pacers NBA Finals clincher

The Indiana Fever superstar added insult to injury imitating the New York Knicks franchise player as the Indiana Pacers advanced to the NBA Finals.

Matthew Graham

Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
For once the Indiana Fever superstar wasn't yelling at the refs.

We kid. We kid.

Caitlin Clark was there to support one of her closest friends, Indiana Pacers' Mr. Clutch, yet surprisingly not the Eastern Conference Finals MVP, Tyrese Haliburton, as he and Pascal Siakam, who did win it, and the rest of Indy eliminated the New York Knicks, 125-108, to advance to the 2025 NBA Finals to take on the heavily-favored Oklahoma City Thunder.

Caitlin Clark
Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

There alongside Fever teammates Lexie Hull (her bestie) and Aaliyah Boston, Clark, while trying to avoid the cameras all night, was caught mocking the Knicks' beloved franchise point guard Jalen Brunson with his signature move after a made 3-pointer - except in this case the All-WNBA First Teamer and last season's Rookie of the Year did it for Haliburton.

Haliburton finished the series second in points, and first in rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, plus tying for first in 3-pointers. Yet somehow the breakout Pacers star still gets disrespected.

Brunson, for his part, showed frustration late in Game 6, headbutting Andrew Nembhard in the loss.

While it was a bit of trolling from Clark, the genuine excitement from her was cool to see, also posting on her Instagram Stories, "FINALSSSSS," and then no longer avoiding the cameras with a WWE-like flex after the NBA Finals-sealing victory.

Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark/Instagram
Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark/Instagram

Clark is still recovering from a quad injury, which has been hurting the WNBA ratings and attendance for Fever games without the transcendent icon.

Until then, it's rooting on the Pacers and chirping at refs.

Caitlin Clark
Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

Matthew Graham
Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

