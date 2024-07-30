LOOK: Caitlin Clark's first Nike Kobe 5 Protro PE debuts at Fever practice
Caitlin Clark's first PE is here.
While the WNBA superstar is set to get her own Nike signature sneaker in 2025, she's getting her own version of the Nike Kobe Protro 5. She debuted the sneaker during an Indiana Fever practice on Tuesday.
The sneaker dons the black and gold of the Iowa Hawkeyes, and is reminiscent of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Bruce Lee" sneaker that she has worn multiple times this season.
Simple, but sweet.
The sneaker lacks the flare and personality that a lot of PEs have had this season, but it's a good place to start. Paying homage to the place where she blossomed into a star while leaving room for improvement.
It's fitting for a rookie.
The Indiana Fever will return from the Olympic break on Friday, August 16. Clark and company will host Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury in primetime.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Aww: Natalie Bryant celebrates Pau Gasol’s adorable baby announcement
Paris Barbie: Angel Reese shares selfies in Barbie pink bikini (PHOTOS)
Show stopper: Meghan Dressel, wife of USA’s Caeleb, is the ultimate Olympic WAG
Jet-setting: Livvy Dunne glows in front of Eiffel Tower during Paris Olympics
No way!: Top 10 highest-paid athletes at 2024 Paris Olympics - No. 1 may surprise you