LOOK: Caitlin Clark's first Nike Kobe 5 Protro PE debuts at Fever practice

WNBA sensation Caitlin Clark debuted her very first Nike Kobe 5 Protro PE during an Indiana Fever shootaround this week.

Jul 6, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) smiles in an interview after becoming the first rookie to have a triple-double during a game against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Jul 6, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) smiles in an interview after becoming the first rookie to have a triple-double during a game against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Grace Smith-USA TODAY Sports
Caitlin Clark's first PE is here.

While the WNBA superstar is set to get her own Nike signature sneaker in 2025, she's getting her own version of the Nike Kobe Protro 5. She debuted the sneaker during an Indiana Fever practice on Tuesday.

The sneaker dons the black and gold of the Iowa Hawkeyes, and is reminiscent of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Bruce Lee" sneaker that she has worn multiple times this season.

Simple, but sweet.

The sneaker lacks the flare and personality that a lot of PEs have had this season, but it's a good place to start. Paying homage to the place where she blossomed into a star while leaving room for improvement.

It's fitting for a rookie.

The Indiana Fever will return from the Olympic break on Friday, August 16. Clark and company will host Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury in primetime.

