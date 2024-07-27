Apr 20, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets in game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports / Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Professional athletes are getting paid at all-time premium prices.
Salaries are silly and endorsement deals are dumbfounding.
However, when the pros listed below chose to participate in this year's Olympics, they all knew they'd make the same amount: zero.
But that's not a problem for any of 'em. They're all multi-millionaires while LeBron is worth a cool bil.
Though The King is worth more than nine figures, he doesn't wear the crown for top-earner from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024.
The figures, provided by Sportico, include prize money, all bonuses (signing, incentive, playoff, and All-Star), and off-court and off-course earnings, including endorsements, appearance fees, royalties, and course design fees.
Brace yourselves because here come the eye-popping numbers for those ranked No. 10 through numero uno in dinero.
10. Devin Booker: $48.1 million
Feb 14, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) smiles on the court during the second half against the Orlando Magic at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports / Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports
No. 9 Nikola Jokic: $54.7 million
Mar 7, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts before the game against the Boston Celtics at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
No. 8 Joel Embiid: $57.7 million
Oct 28, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts to a foul call in the first half against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports / Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
No. 7 Scottie Scheffler: $62.6 million
Jul 19, 2024; Ayrshire, SCT; Scottie Scheffler on the 15th green during the second round of the Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Troon. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports / Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
No. 6 Rory McIlroy: $77.9 million
Jun 16, 2024; Pinehurst, North Carolina, USA; Rory McIlroy hits from the sixth tee box during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
No. 5 Kevin Durant: $89.7 million
Apr 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
No. 4 Giannis Antetokounmpo: $100.8 million
Apr 9, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) calls a play in the second quarter against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports / Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
No. 3 Stephen Curry: $101.9 million
Apr 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) sits on the bench during action against the Sacramento Kings in the fourth quarter during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports / Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
No. 2 LeBron James: $127.7 million
Nov 27, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) smiles after a Philadelphia 76ers foul during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
No. 1 Jon Rahm: $210 million
June 4, 2023; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Jon Rahm waves to the crowd as he celebrates an eagle from the ninth fairway while walking onto the green during the final round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA