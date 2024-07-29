Meghan Dressel, wife of USA swimmer Caeleb Dressel, is the ultimate Olympic WAG
Caeleb Dressel won the first gold medal for the United States at the 2024 Paris Olympics over the weekend. The win came in the 4x100 meter freestyle relay.
Dressel and Team USA dominated the race, but it was his wife Meghan who really stole the show.
Meghan was a college swimmer during her college days at Florida State University, so she knows her way around a pool.
If you missed Meghan Dressel cheering on Caeleb over the weekend, don't worry, because there will be plenty of opportunities as swimming at the Paris Games continues.
Dressel is expected to return to the pool later this week to compete in the men's 50m freestyle on Thursday, August 1, and Friday, August 2.
He will double-up on Friday and continue on Saturday, August 3, with the men's 100m butterfly.
And Meghan will be there watching.
