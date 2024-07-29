The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Meghan Dressel, wife of USA swimmer Caeleb Dressel, is the ultimate Olympic WAG

Meghan Dressel stole the show in Paris as USA swimmer Caeleb Dressel won gold in the 4x100 meter freestyle relay at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Josh Sanchez

Meghan Dressel reacts after Caeleb Dressel wins in the 100-meter butterfly final, Saturday, June 22, 2024, during the eighth day of the U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Meghan Dressel reacts after Caeleb Dressel wins in the 100-meter butterfly final, Saturday, June 22, 2024, during the eighth day of the U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Caeleb Dressel won the first gold medal for the United States at the 2024 Paris Olympics over the weekend. The win came in the 4x100 meter freestyle relay.

Dressel and Team USA dominated the race, but it was his wife Meghan who really stole the show.

Meghan was a college swimmer during her college days at Florida State University, so she knows her way around a pool.

If you missed Meghan Dressel cheering on Caeleb over the weekend, don't worry, because there will be plenty of opportunities as swimming at the Paris Games continues.

Dressel is expected to return to the pool later this week to compete in the men's 50m freestyle on Thursday, August 1, and Friday, August 2.

He will double-up on Friday and continue on Saturday, August 3, with the men's 100m butterfly.

And Meghan will be there watching.

