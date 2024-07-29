Natalia Bryant celebrates Pau Gasol’s adorable baby announcement
Pau Gasol and his wife, Cat, have announced their pregnancy. Today, the power couple took to Instagram to share that they are expecting their third child.
In a carousel of photos, the two are seen with their son Max and daughter, Elisabet Gianna, who look elated over the news that a new sibling is on the way. “New Rookie signing! Gasol starting 5, coming this fall 2024 season,” reads the post’s caption.
Fan-fave USA Olympian Hailey Van Lith reveals Kobe Bryant, Gigi bond
Natalia Bryant, daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, sent some love to the Gasol family in the post’s comment section, offering a series of red hearts and congratulations.
The Gasols’ and the Bryants’ connection goes back years. During his time on the Lakers, Pau and Kobe were close friends, and would often talk to each other in Spanish during games, to keep their game plans on the down low. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s widow, is Elisabet’s godmother.
Though Pau has been retired from basketball for a few years now, he carries the love of the game — and his longtime friend — in his heart, always.
